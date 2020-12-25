Marathon in Faisalabad, 200 athletes participated

To mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all Punjab Marathon Race was held here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :To mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all Punjab Marathon Race was held here on Friday.

The race was organized by Divisional sports Directorate in which more than two hundred athletes form different cities of the province participated.

The 10-kilometer race started from Gattwala underpass and concluded at the Hockey Stadium.

Muhammad Anees of Sahiwal took the first position and won a motorcycle, while Atif Bilal and WaqasAli of Chak Jhumrah got second and third position, respectively.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Shakil Shahid distributed prizes among the winners while Additional Commissioner Ayub Khan and Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal were also present.