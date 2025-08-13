Marathon race held in connection with Independence Day celebrations

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations continue with renewed vigour.

In this spirit, the District Administration Bahawalpur organised an Independence Day Marathon at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, covering a distance of over 7 kilometers. A large turnout of players and spectators participated in the event.

The event’s chief guest was Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bahawalpur Muhammad Tayyab, who distributed cash prizes and trophies to top finishers. Speaking at the ceremony, the ADDC emphasized the importance of sports for health and youth development. He urged young people to actively participate in sports, noting that athletics foster discipline and a competitive spirit.

He also congratulated all marathon participants.

Attendees included Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khalil Ahmed, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar, players, and fans. prize distribution highlighted the following top positions: Shahbaz received Rs 100,000 and a trophy for first place; Shahid earned Rs 75,000 and a trophy for second place; Sajjad was awarded Rs 50,000 and a trophy for third place. The fourth-place finisher received Rs 35,000, while those placing fifth to tenth received Rs 15,000 each.

The district administration thanked all organizers, volunteers, and participants for contributing to a successful event that promotes fitness, community spirit, and national unity.