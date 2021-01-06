UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marathon Race To Be Held On January-10

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Marathon race to be held on January-10

District Sports Department would organize 16 KM long Rawalpindi National Marathon Race on January-10 with aim to promote healthy sports activities among the residents

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :District Sports Department would organize 16 KM long Rawalpindi National Marathon Race on January-10 with aim to promote healthy sports activities among the residents.

District Sports Officer, Shams Touheed Abbasi told APP that the race would commence from T-Chowk Rawat at 10 AM and conclude at Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex.

The race would be held in three categories. The open category will consist of 16 km while the blind and under-19 category will be of 6 km. At the end, attractive prizes will be distributed to the top 20 athletes in the open category and the top ten in the Blind and Under-16 categories, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Marathon Rawalpindi Bagh From Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signs st ..

16 minutes ago

Excise dept collects Rs 43954 mln taxes

4 minutes ago

One dead, 18 hurt in blaze at old people's home in ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 800 mln allocated for development of sports in ..

4 minutes ago

EU Regrets New Venezuelan Parliament Assumed Manda ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 6 Officers Injured During Pro-Trump Prote ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.