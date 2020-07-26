UrduPoint.com
Marc Marquez Out Of Andalucia MotoGP: Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 32 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:38 AM

Marc Marquez out of Andalucia MotoGP: organisers

World champion Marc Marquez will not start the Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez after dropping out of qualifying on Saturday four days after an operation on a broken arm

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :World champion Marc Marquez will not start the Andalucia MotoGP in Jerez after dropping out of qualifying on Saturday four days after an operation on a broken arm.

"Marc Marquez will not start tomorrow's AndaluciaGP," tweeted the MotoGP organisers shortly after qualifying ended.

The six-time Spanish MotoGP champion broke his right arm in a crash at the delayed season-opening Spanish Grand Prix on the same track last Sunday and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

The Honda rider sat out practice on Friday and struggled in Saturday's third session before dropping out of opening qualifying without recording a time.

