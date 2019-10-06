Marc Marquez seals MotoGP world title with Thailand win

Buriram, Thailand, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Spain's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP world title in Thailand on Sunday after storming to victory on the final corner at the Chang International Circuit.

The win in Buriram gives Marquez an insurmountable lead with only four races left in the season, making it impossible for closest rival Andrea Dovizioso to catch up.