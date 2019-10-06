Marc Marquez Seals MotoGP World Title With Thailand Win
Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:10 PM
Buriram, Thailand, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Spain's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP world title in Thailand on Sunday after storming to victory on the final corner at the Chang International Circuit.
The win in Buriram gives Marquez an insurmountable lead with only four races left in the season, making it impossible for closest rival Andrea Dovizioso to catch up.