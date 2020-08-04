UrduPoint.com
Marc Marquez To Miss Czech MotoGP After Second Surgery

Tue 04th August 2020

Marc Marquez to miss Czech MotoGP after second surgery

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss his second straight race after he was ruled out of Sunday's Czech Grand Prix following another operation on his fractured right arm, his team said Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss his second straight race after he was ruled out of Sunday's Czech Grand Prix following another operation on his fractured right arm, his team said Tuesday.

"After undergoing a second operation on his injured right arm, Marc Marquez and HRC have decided that the world champion will not ride in the Czech Republic in order for him to recover more," Honda said in a statement. He will be replaced this weekend by German test rider Stefan Bradl.

