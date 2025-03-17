Marc Marquez Wins Argentina MotoGP To Maintain Perfect Start
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Termas de Río Hondo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Marc Marquez won the Argentina MotoGP on Sunday to maintain his perfect start to the season.
The six-time world champion replicated his dream season beginning in Thailand a fortnight ago, beating his brother Alex once again to land Saturday's sprint and the main race from pole at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.
The Spanish superstar was landing the first two races of the season for the first time since 2014.
This was his first visit to Termas de Rio Hondo since his third win at the track in 2019 and it proved a happy return with his 90th career grand prix.
His stellar start to life on board the factory Ducati leaves him atop the riders' standings on 74 points as he pursues a seventh world title which would draw him level with Italian legend Valentino Rossi.
The 32-year-old Spaniard was imperious at this second leg of the 22-race season, topping the times in practice, nailing pole - a career 96th - with a track record, then confirming that domination in the sprint and Sunday's race.
In third on Sunday was Franco Morbidelli on Ducati's VR46 bike.
