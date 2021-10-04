UrduPoint.com

Marc Marquez Wins Seventh Moto Grand Prix Of The Americas

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Marc Marquez wins seventh Moto Grand Prix of the Americas

Austin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Spain's Marc Marquez reigns again in Texas, winning MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas for the seventh time on Sunday in dominant style.

Marquez, starting third on the grid, seized the lead at the start and relentlessly powered to victory over championship leader Fabio Quartararo of France.

Yamaha rider Quartararo pushed his lead in the standings over Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who finished third.

Related Topics

France Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

28 minutes ago
 Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features excit ..

Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features exciting work of talented Irish des ..

43 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Direc ..

2 hours ago
 Ugandan President attends country’s National Day ..

Ugandan President attends country’s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Duba ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi un ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unveils latest cruise offerings ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.