Marc Marquez wins seventh Moto Grand Prix of the Americas

Austin, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Spain's Marc Marquez reigns again in Texas, winning MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas for the seventh time on Sunday in dominant style.

Marquez, starting third on the grid, seized the lead at the start and relentlessly powered to victory over championship leader Fabio Quartararo of France.

Yamaha rider Quartararo pushed his lead in the standings over Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who finished third.