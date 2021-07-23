March of Flag-Bearers at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony to Start at 11:30 GMT -Organizers

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will start at 8:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on Friday, while the march of flag-bearers will begin 30 minutes later, the organizers of the games said.

The march will end at 13:30 GMT, while the whole ceremony at 14:30 GMT.

The Russian athletes will come 77th under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The Olympics will be held until August 8, with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the coronavirus spread, including the lack of spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.