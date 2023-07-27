Open Menu

Marchand Wins Third Gold As Chalmers Upstages Popovici

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

French superstar Leon Marchand claimed his third gold of swimming's world championships on Thursday, while Australia's Kyle Chalmers won a sprint shoot-out that sent Romanian sensation David Popovici home empty-handed

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :French superstar Leon Marchand claimed his third gold of swimming's world championships on Thursday, while Australia's Kyle Chalmers won a sprint shoot-out that sent Romanian sensation David Popovici home empty-handed.

Marchand continued his imperial procession through the competition in Fukuoka, winning the 200m individual medley to add to his 400m IM and 200m butterfly titles.

The 21-year-old is set to be one of the faces of next year's Paris Olympics and said he believes he can keep improving before then.

"I think that if I can get off to a faster start, that'll do it, because in general, breaststroke and freestyle are pretty good," he said.

"In the freestyle, I lack a little power to finish but I think it's mainly the butterfly and backstroke where I need to go a little faster." Chalmers continued Australia's impressive showing at the championships in the men's 100m freestyle, while team-mate Kaylee McKeown picked up more gold in the women's 50m backstroke.

Australia's women's 4x200m freestyle relay team broke their own world record in the day's final race.

Canadian teen Summer McIntosh claimed her first title of the competition in the 200m butterfly.

Related Topics

World Australia Paris Fukuoka Leon David Women Gold Olympics Race

Recent Stories

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

11 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

5 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: D ..

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

5 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Cana ..

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

5 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

5 minutes ago
No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

16 minutes ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

16 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

14 minutes ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

14 minutes ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

14 minutes ago
 DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports