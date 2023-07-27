Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

French superstar Leon Marchand claimed his third gold of swimming's world championships on Thursday, while Australia's Kyle Chalmers won a sprint shoot-out that sent Romanian sensation David Popovici home empty-handed

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :French superstar Leon Marchand claimed his third gold of swimming's world championships on Thursday, while Australia's Kyle Chalmers won a sprint shoot-out that sent Romanian sensation David Popovici home empty-handed.

Marchand continued his imperial procession through the competition in Fukuoka, winning the 200m individual medley to add to his 400m IM and 200m butterfly titles.

The 21-year-old is set to be one of the faces of next year's Paris Olympics and said he believes he can keep improving before then.

"I think that if I can get off to a faster start, that'll do it, because in general, breaststroke and freestyle are pretty good," he said.

"In the freestyle, I lack a little power to finish but I think it's mainly the butterfly and backstroke where I need to go a little faster." Chalmers continued Australia's impressive showing at the championships in the men's 100m freestyle, while team-mate Kaylee McKeown picked up more gold in the women's 50m backstroke.

Australia's women's 4x200m freestyle relay team broke their own world record in the day's final race.

Canadian teen Summer McIntosh claimed her first title of the competition in the 200m butterfly.