Marchand Wins Third Gold While Australia Scoop More Titles

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

French superstar Leon Marchand claimed his third gold of swimming's world championships on Thursday, while Australia scooped up more titles on a dominating night in the pool

Marchand continued his imperial procession through the competition in Fukuoka, winning the 200m individual medley to add to his 400m IM and 200m butterfly titles.

The 21-year-old is set to be one of the faces of next year's Paris Olympics and said he believes he can keep improving before then.

"I think that if I can get off to a faster start, that'll do it, because in general, breaststroke and freestyle are pretty good," he said.

Australia continued their medal rush in the southern Japanese city with three more golds and another world record.

Kyle Chalmers won a men's 100m freestyle sprint shoot-out that sent Romanian sensation David Popovici home empty-handed.

Australia's women's 4x200m freestyle relay team broke their own world record and Kaylee McKeown won the women's 50m backstroke for her second gold of the competition.

Canadian teen Summer McIntosh also defended her title in the 200m butterfly.

