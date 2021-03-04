Mardan clinch Pakistan Board Girls Throwball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan clinched the Pakistan board Girls Throw ball Championship after defeating host Quetta in the thrilling final played at Ayub Stadium Quetta,Balochistan here on Thursday.

Talking to APP on phone, former international cricketer and Director sports BISE Mardan Aysia Khan said that the women teams of Mardan and Peshawar have given tremendous performances in the Pakistan Board Girls and Boys Throwball Championship against strong teams.

It is worth mentioning here that the Peshawar Board team got third position in the Championship and Girls team beaten by Sukkar in the position match.

She said that the six teams comprising BISE Mardan, BISE Sukkur, BISE Mirpur, BISE Quetta, BISE Larkana and BISE Peshawar participated in the Championship. She said that the teams have been divided into two pool-A and B. In the pool-A BISE Mardan, BISE Sukkar and BISE Mirpur. Mardan while the pool-B including host Quetta, Larkana and Peshawar.

Mardan first defeated both Sukkar and BISE Mirpur team in straight sets and reached the final while Quetta recorded victories against Peshawar, and Larkana.

She also thanked Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan Imtiaz Ayub for extending support to the team and before participating in the Championship approved a 10-day camp for the players.

The team comprised of Hina Khan, Malaika, Sanam, Mahnoor of Govt Post Graduate College for Women, Sapna, Nida, Laiba Khan Ruqayya of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Toru, Sana Khan of Government Girls Degree College Sheikh Maltoon played well and defeated host Quetta by 2-1 in a thrilling battle. The score was 27-25, 24-26, 25-23.

In the third position match Sukkar defeated Peshawar Girls team by 2-1 and got third position while Pesahwar remained at fourth out of the six participating teams.The score was 25-22, 21-25 and 27-25.

At the end, the Chairman Board of the Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Quetta Muhammad Yousaf Baloch who was the chief guest on this occasion gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and other position holders.