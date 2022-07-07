Mardan, DIK record victories in Inter-Divisional Women Tchoukball Championship

Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Inter-Divisional Women Tchoukball Championship being played under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Association and Directorate of Youth Affairs at hilly resort Batakundi Youth Hostel here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Inter-Divisional Women Tchoukball Championship being played under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Association and Directorate of Youth Affairs at hilly resort Batakundi Youth Hostel here on Thursday.

Sports Scholar Abdur Rasheed Anwar was the chief guest on this occasion along with District sports Officer Mansehra Mustafa Khan Jadoon. Before the start of the matches the players of the Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand and Hazara were introduced to the guests.

Speaking on this occasion, District Sports Officer Mustafa Khan Jadoon lauded the association for holding the Championship for women in hilly resort Batakundi. He assured the players that Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would extend all out support to them during the Championship. He said it is good that during the summer players can shift their activities to scenic places like Batakundi and Naran and Ghagan.

Abdur Rasheed Anwar thanked District Sports Officer Mansehra for his support.

He said during the ongoing Championship players would be short-listed to form Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming National Women Tchoukball Championship to be played in Abbottabad or at the same venue.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals Mardan defeated Malakand by 11-9. For Mardan Amina, Kainat, Wagna, Noreena, Sana and Mehak played well while for Malakand Rania, Gul Naz, Humaira, Javeria, Areesha, Pakhnda and Fareeha played well.

In the second quarter-final Dera Ismail Khan surprised Hazara by 15-11. For Dera Ismail Khan Rana Khan was the most successful shooter who scored almost 9 scores out of 15 for her team while Jannat Mawa scored two scores while Sadia, Amina, Zohra and Huria scored one score each.

It was really a surprising defeat for Hazara led by international player Sadia and Reemsha, both represented Pakistan in Malaysian international Tchoukball Championship. Areesha, Javeria and Arfa scored two goals each while Sadia scored three goals. The final and third position matches would be played on Friday.