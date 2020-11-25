Mardan, Hangu enters into semi-finals in 'All KP Shama Inter-District Soccer'

Mardan Red stunned Peshawar by 2-0 and Hangu upset Buner 3-1 to enter into semi-finals of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Tournament being played here at Younis Stadium Mardan on Wednesday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Mardan Red stunned Peshawar by 2-0 and Hangu upset Buner 3-1 to enter into semi-finals of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Tournament being played here at Younis Stadium Mardan on Wednesday.

In the first quarter-final Peshawar and DFA Mardan Red played a very attacking game and soon center striker of the Mardan Red Zahoor Khan slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt.

After taking the lead, Mardan Red, having support of the cheering home spectators, played well and scored another goal in the 66th minute when center striker Zahoor Khan scored his second and team second goal as well to make the tally 2-0.

Peshawar forwards played well but failed to score any goal due to individual attacks. Peshawar forwards missed three easy goal-scoring chances and thus failed to reduce the margin. Mardan Red on the other hand won the match by 2-0 before scoring one each goal in the first and second half through center striker Zahoor Khan.

Thus Mardan Red moved to semi-finals.

In the second quarter-final Hangu defeated Buner by 3-1 in another thrilling match. The second-half of the match was also disrupted by rain but later on after a 20-minute break, the match was re-started in which Hangu secured 3-1 victory.

Right-winger Fayyaz scored the first goal by DFA Hangu in the first minute of the match. Bilal scored the second goal for DFA Buner in the 7th minute and Farhad scored the second goal for Hangu in the 39th minute while Javed scored the third goal in the 50th minute of the match.

DFA Hangu and Mardan Red qualified for the semi-finals. Jahanzeb Khan, Chief Executive Virtual University Mardan Campus, Waris Khan Former Nazim Sikandari Korona 2, Mehran Bacha, Yasir Khan, Sajjad Khan. Tournament Organizer Ali Gohar and others were also present on the occasion and witnessed the quarter-finals.