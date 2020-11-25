UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan, Hangu Enters Into Semi-finals In 'All KP Shama Inter-District Soccer'

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Mardan, Hangu enters into semi-finals in 'All KP Shama Inter-District Soccer'

Mardan Red stunned Peshawar by 2-0 and Hangu upset Buner 3-1 to enter into semi-finals of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Tournament being played here at Younis Stadium Mardan on Wednesday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Mardan Red stunned Peshawar by 2-0 and Hangu upset Buner 3-1 to enter into semi-finals of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Tournament being played here at Younis Stadium Mardan on Wednesday.

In the first quarter-final Peshawar and DFA Mardan Red played a very attacking game and soon center striker of the Mardan Red Zahoor Khan slammed in a beautiful goal through field attempt.

After taking the lead, Mardan Red, having support of the cheering home spectators, played well and scored another goal in the 66th minute when center striker Zahoor Khan scored his second and team second goal as well to make the tally 2-0.

Peshawar forwards played well but failed to score any goal due to individual attacks. Peshawar forwards missed three easy goal-scoring chances and thus failed to reduce the margin. Mardan Red on the other hand won the match by 2-0 before scoring one each goal in the first and second half through center striker Zahoor Khan.

Thus Mardan Red moved to semi-finals.

In the second quarter-final Hangu defeated Buner by 3-1 in another thrilling match. The second-half of the match was also disrupted by rain but later on after a 20-minute break, the match was re-started in which Hangu secured 3-1 victory.

Right-winger Fayyaz scored the first goal by DFA Hangu in the first minute of the match. Bilal scored the second goal for DFA Buner in the 7th minute and Farhad scored the second goal for Hangu in the 39th minute while Javed scored the third goal in the 50th minute of the match.

DFA Hangu and Mardan Red qualified for the semi-finals. Jahanzeb Khan, Chief Executive Virtual University Mardan Campus, Waris Khan Former Nazim Sikandari Korona 2, Mehran Bacha, Yasir Khan, Sajjad Khan. Tournament Organizer Ali Gohar and others were also present on the occasion and witnessed the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hangu Mardan Lead Buner Jahanzeb Khan All

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

21 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbalâ€™ ..

26 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

2 minutes ago

3 days polio campaign starting from Nov 30 in Baha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.