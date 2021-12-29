UrduPoint.com

Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship Starts From Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 29, 2021 | 07:11 PM

Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship starts from Thursday

Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship organized by Regional Sports Office Mardan in association with Physical Education and Sports Department of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and District Athletics Association will be held on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship organized by Regional sports Office Mardan in association with Physical education and Sports Department of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and District Athletics Association will be held on Thursday.

More than 100 athletes from Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera would took part.

All the participating athletes would vie for the top honour in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m and 400x4m relay, long jump, high jump, triple jump, javelin throw, hammer throw and shot put events.

There will be a Championship in which a total of six teams from Mardan will participate in the including Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan besides Muhammad Shah Academy, Gray Academy, Takht Bhai Academy, Mardan Academy, Mardan Sports academy and Jaffar Shah Academy team from Peshawar.

Assistant Commissioner Mardan Saman Abbas will be the chief guest at the inaugural function while Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif and Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Professor Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq will distribute prizes among the players at the closing ceremony. The Athletic Meet will be supervised by Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch. Dr. Farooq Hussain, Chairman, Sports Department, Abdul Wali Khan University, and Muhammad Shah, Secretary, District Athletics Association, and Master Gulzar have been instrumental in organizing the event.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Education Mardan Nowshera Jamshed Event From Top

Recent Stories

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97 ..

Street photography pioneer Sabine Weiss dies at 97

41 seconds ago
 1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in cen ..

1498 prisoners imparted vocational training in central jail

43 seconds ago
 UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing ..

UK Labour Party Warns Government Against "Rushing Into" Cutting COVID-19 Isolati ..

44 seconds ago
 Business community urged to promote trade with Leb ..

Business community urged to promote trade with Lebanon: Envoy

46 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond ..

Prime Minister for celebrating Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee 2022 in a befitting ma ..

47 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate mas ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad continues to facilitate masses during year 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.