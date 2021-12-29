Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship starts from Thursday

Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship organized by Regional Sports Office Mardan in association with Physical Education and Sports Department of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and District Athletics Association will be held on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Mardan Inter-Club Athletics Championship organized by Regional sports Office Mardan in association with Physical education and Sports Department of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and District Athletics Association will be held on Thursday.

More than 100 athletes from Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera would took part.

All the participating athletes would vie for the top honour in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m and 400x4m relay, long jump, high jump, triple jump, javelin throw, hammer throw and shot put events.

There will be a Championship in which a total of six teams from Mardan will participate in the including Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan besides Muhammad Shah Academy, Gray Academy, Takht Bhai Academy, Mardan Academy, Mardan Sports academy and Jaffar Shah Academy team from Peshawar.

Assistant Commissioner Mardan Saman Abbas will be the chief guest at the inaugural function while Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif and Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Professor Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq will distribute prizes among the players at the closing ceremony. The Athletic Meet will be supervised by Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch. Dr. Farooq Hussain, Chairman, Sports Department, Abdul Wali Khan University, and Muhammad Shah, Secretary, District Athletics Association, and Master Gulzar have been instrumental in organizing the event.