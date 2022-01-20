Mardan Inter-School Scrabble Championship to be held in March: Jamshed Baloch

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Regional Sports Officer Mardan Jamshed Baloch on Thursday said that Mardan Inter-School Scrabble Championship would be organized in March this year wherein students of all public and private schools would be given open invitations

Talking to media, Jamshed Baloch said that the mega event of Mardan Inter-School Scrabble Championship would be held in the first week of March and students from Mardan, Risalpur, Nowshera would take part.

Talking to media, Jamshed Baloch said that the mega event of Mardan Inter-School Scrabble Championship would be held in the first week of March and students from Mardan, Risalpur, Nowshera would take part.

He said the Championship would be open to all and hopefully a good number of students' players would turn-up.

He further said that it is a matter of great pleasure and pride that Pakistan is also the Youth World Scrabble Champion at present and the Pakistani students had proved their metal at international level.

Scrabble is truly a world class educational game and its importance is very useful in the field of education as well as the most important need in the present day of digitalization.

Students, who learn and play Scrabble, become the best students both academically and in sports.

He said nowadays the students mostly stick to mobile phones, computers and other Games but scrabble Games can give them more knowledge. He also announced that he would organise a Scrabble Festival for all students and families of Mardan in March.

He said soon after the Championship students of various schools would be short-listed and would be provided master training facilities under qualified coaches of scrabbles. He said all these short-listed students will be given world level scrabble master training under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Scrabble Association. The Championship, he said, would be organized for three-day wherein both girls and boys students would participate.

