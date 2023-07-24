Mardan, Peshawar secure wins in PM Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Mardan and Peshawar recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Youth Coordination Engr. Arif Rawan was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports Bacha Khan University Charsadda and Organizing Secretary International athlete Shahbana Khattak, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahseen Ullah, former national athlete and selector Musawar Khan, national football selector Fahim Butt, Director Sports KUST Wajid Ali, officials and players were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Engr. Arif Rawan appreciated the Special Assistant of Prime Minister Sheza Fatima, Engr. Amir Muqam, Director General Sports Higher education Commission Javed Memon for their untiring efforts in holding the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program in which female players could take part in 10 different events while the male could be part of 12 different Games.

He said through such a program more talented youth would come up at the grassroots level and after going through different games leagues, training and coaching under qualified coaches these players could reach national and international levels.

He said the government was providing A-class facilities to the players during the league including the provision of complete kits, and shoes besides cash prizes after victory. He said the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program is vital in promoting different sports activities across Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said players from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan including the merged area are now part of the Program which is the actual success of the PML-N government. Engr. Arif said that the players who are now part of the league would represent their respective provinces in the National League besides making an international tour for gaining international exposure.

Earlier, Mardan defeated Swat by 3-2. It was a vital victory for Mardan as after defeating Swat, Mardan would face Bannu and Hazara in their matches. Mardan played well and their main forwards Amina, Lubna, Iqra scored one goal each while for Swat Haleema, Sumayyah scored one goal each.

In the second match, Peshawar stunned Hazara by 4-0. Kalsoom, the skipper of Peshawar, scored a hat-trick, the first one of the League in the first session through field attempt while Javeria scored the fourth goal through field attempt.