UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan White Beat DFA Nowshera On Penalty Shootout In Inter-District Soccer

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Mardan White beat DFA Nowshera on penalty shootout in Inter-District Soccer

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) ::Mardan White defeated District Football Association team Nowshera on a penalty shootout in the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Younis Stadium on Saturday.

Chairman Umeed Ki Kiran Hospital for Thalassemia Patients Imran Khan and former International football player Zahir Khan graced the occasion as guests and before the start of the match the players were introduced to them.

Speaking on this occasion Imran Khan lauded the organizing committee for involving youth in healthy sports activities.

He also advised the youth to keep on participating in sports for a healthy living. He also appealed to the youth to give blood donation for the treatment of Thalassemia children.

Earlier, the match started at a slow pace and it took momentum when in the 6th minute DFA Nowshera got a penalty kick when right winger Jabbar Khan was wrongly intercepted by deep defender of Mardan Yasir Khan.

Referee Zeeshan signaled the spot in favour of Nowshera team but the attempt of Israr went wide from the goal-post and thus Nowshera failed to get any lead through this golden opportunity.

After conceding pressure from the rival team Mardan White, having support with the sitting spectators, played well and got position of the ball by making some good moves but did not get any lead. The first-half ended a goal-less draw and thus the same was the situation in the second session with none of the team able to score any goal.

To decide the fate of the match both the teams were awarded five each penalty kicks on which Mardan White availed four attempts out of five while Nowshera scored on three attempts and two attempts were missed instantly. Thus Mardan White won the match by 4-3 and moved to the next round.

Related Topics

Football Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mardan Same Lead Nowshera Gold All From Blood Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

TLP Chief's son Hafiz Saad Rizvi appointed as new ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Launches OriginOS at 2020 Developer Conferenc ..

26 minutes ago

Usman Dar, minister hold open court

43 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio increases to 13.39% in Pesh ..

44 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

44 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan T ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.