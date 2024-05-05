Mardan win Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Handball League trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Spirited Mardan clinched the trophy after defeating strong Peshawar in the final of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Boys Handball League played here under the aegis of Directorate of sports University of Peshawar inside campus premises on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht was the chief guest on this occasion. Registered University of Peshawar Dr. Yurid Ihsan Zia, Professor Dr. Shafiqur Rehman, HED, Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Director Distance Studies Dr. Noor Zada, the selection committee nominated by Higher education Commission Islamabad including Head Coach and selector Asim Rashid, Qaiser Javed Shakir, Arshad Hussain and Secretary Coordinator Dr. Noorzada, Director General Sports and Organizing Secretary Bahre Karam, officials, players and a large number of spectators witnessed the matches played for the first and third position respectively.

In the dependable match, Mardan stunned host Peshawar by 21-16 to clinch the trophy. The teams of Mardan comprising Ghous Ali Shah, Mansoor Ali, Muhammad Zohaib, Nouman Khan, Shahid Ali, Wisal Khan, Basit Zeb, Faisal Khan, Imran, Sherez Khan, Danial and promising Talha played very attacking game and did not give much time to Peshawar to settle down in the whole final match.

The team of Peshawar, was in the lead till the end of the first session but later on Mardan dominated the proceedings and marched into victory at 21-16 goals. Peshawar players including Shafiullah, Shehzad Khan, Waqas Khan, Ahmad Hassan, Hasnain Zeb, Sheraz, Muhammad Shayan, Asad Khan and Shahzeb played well.

The match was played on hot note and Peshawar took the lead of 4-13 and 12-16 but later on Mardan managed their position and Talha along with Ghous Ali, Manshoor Ali and Muhammad Zohaib were the top contributors. Thus Mardan won the match by 21-16.

Mardan got first position by remaining unbeaten, followed by Peshawar with three wins and one loss, Swat took third position by defeating Bannu by 22-15 and Hazara by 23-19 in the last League round matches. Bannu got fourth position with one victory against Hazara while Hazara did not win all matches and lost all four matches.

At the end, the chief guest Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht gave away gold, silver and bronze medals along with first, second and third position trophies. A cash prize of Rs. 120,000 awarded to Mardan, Rs. 60,000 to Peshawar and Rs. 36000 to Swat on behalf of Higher Education Commission.

Out of the League two selected teams would represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming National Handball League to be played in Peshawar under the aegis of University of Peshawar from May 20, 2024 wherein teams from all other regions across the country would participate.

The selected teams including as under:

Green Team:

Mansoor Ali, Shakil Khan, Shiyar Khan, Ghuous Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Waqas Khan, Shehzad Khan, Muhammad Suleman, Zafar Ullah, Asad Khan, Muhammad Tahlha and Luqman Khan

White Team:

Muhammad Nouman, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Rehan, Wisal Ahmad, Hassan Zeb, Nouman Khan, Muhammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan, Ammar Khan, Ahmad Hussain, Liaqat Ali Khan, Kashif Ullah, Syed Zohaib Ali Shah, Sheraz Khan.

