UrduPoint.com

Margalla Tigers, Pindi Warlords To Clash In Wheelchair Cricket League's Final

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Margalla Tigers, Pindi Warlords to clash in wheelchair cricket league's final

Margalla Tigers and Pindi Warlords advanced to the final of the first edition of Capital Premier League (CPL) after finishing top on the points at Rawal Cricket Ground Rawalpindi on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Margalla Tigers and Pindi Warlords advanced to the final of the first edition of Capital Premier League (CPL) after finishing top on the points at Rawal Cricket Ground Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The country's top-notch wheelchair players are showcasing their skills in the three-day event, being organized by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.

Pindi Warlords though conceded defeat to Murree Hawks on Wednesday but they made it to the final on better run rate as on Tuesday they had handed over a six-wicket defeat to Islamabad Kings, while chasing a 196-run target in 18.

1 overs.

Margalla Tigers, who in their first fixture had outwitted Murree Hawks by eight wickets, once again lived up to their billing as they eliminated Islamabad Kings by 85 runs. Batting first they piled up a mammoth total of 230 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Their bowlers did not allow Kings' batters to score freely. The Kings managed to score only 145 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Murree Rawalpindi Bank Of Punjab Event Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

2 minutes ago
 Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support again ..

Babar's Zalmi likely to get partisan support against Islamabad United

2 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi as ..

UAE President appoints Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi as Secretary-General of UAE Medi ..

30 minutes ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

45 minutes ago
 Workshop on Climate Change Education, Training and ..

Workshop on Climate Change Education, Training and Public Awareness

2 minutes ago
 PHC, UoL sign MoU on 'Patient Safety'

PHC, UoL sign MoU on 'Patient Safety'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.