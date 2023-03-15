Margalla Tigers and Pindi Warlords advanced to the final of the first edition of Capital Premier League (CPL) after finishing top on the points at Rawal Cricket Ground Rawalpindi on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Margalla Tigers and Pindi Warlords advanced to the final of the first edition of Capital Premier League (CPL) after finishing top on the points at Rawal Cricket Ground Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The country's top-notch wheelchair players are showcasing their skills in the three-day event, being organized by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.

Pindi Warlords though conceded defeat to Murree Hawks on Wednesday but they made it to the final on better run rate as on Tuesday they had handed over a six-wicket defeat to Islamabad Kings, while chasing a 196-run target in 18.1 overs.

1 overs.

Margalla Tigers, who in their first fixture had outwitted Murree Hawks by eight wickets, once again lived up to their billing as they eliminated Islamabad Kings by 85 runs. Batting first they piled up a mammoth total of 230 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Their bowlers did not allow Kings' batters to score freely. The Kings managed to score only 145 runs for the loss of six wickets.