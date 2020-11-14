UrduPoint.com
Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Navy, Wapda, Punjab Win Hockey Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:51 PM

Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Navy, Wapda and Punjab earned victories in the matches of the ongoing National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ):Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Navy, Wapda and Punjab earned victories in the matches of the ongoing National Senior Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Stadium, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Mari Petroleum defeated Port Qasim 2 by 4-2 in the first match. Umair, Wasim, Owais and Arbaaz scored one goal each for Mari Petroleum while Abuzar and Taha scored for Port Qasim In the second match Pakistan Navy beat Police by 7-1. Ali Sher, Hammad, Mohammad Sawir scored two goals each while Haris scored one for Pakistan Navy.

Mohsin scored the only goal for Police.

Wapda outplayed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 1-0 in the third match. Salman Razzaq scored the only goal for Wapda.

In the fourth match Punjab beat Pakistan Army by 3-2. Owais-ur-Rehman scored two while Hanan scored one goal for Punjab. Ali Haider and Mohammad Afzal scored one goal each for Pakistan Army.

The fifth match which was played between National Bank of Pakistan and Sui Southern ended in a goal-less draw 0-0.

More Stories From Sports

