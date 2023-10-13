Mari Petroleum, Police, Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Air Force earned victories in the AWT 67th National Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Ground, Rawalpindi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Mari Petroleum, Police, Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Air Force earned victories in the AWT 67th National Hockey Championship at Mari Petroleum Hockey Ground, Rawalpindi on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Mari Petroleum beat Gilgit-Baltistan in a one-sided affair by 15-0. Arshad led the charge for Mari Petroleum with 4 goals, followed by Sufyan with 3, and Amir Sattar and Hasher Ali with 2 goals each. Ali and Rahman Butt also contributed a goal apiece. The match was officiated by umpires Afsar Ali Shahzib and Zahid Hamid.

In the second match, Pakistan Police defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-2.

Zahid Khan scored twice and Jameel Bostan added another goal for the police, while Shahbaz and Waqaz scored one goal each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Umpires Yaser Khurshid, Anwar Hussain, and Wajhat Jangoo supervised the match.

In the third match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa B lost to Pakistan Rangers by 0-7. Tauseef Iqbal's brace, along with single goals from Salman Dawood, Zishan Ahmed, and Shehroz, propelled Pakistan Rangers to victory. Umpires Muhammad Bilal, Fahad Ali Khan, and Wasim Abbas officiated the match.

The fourth match of the day saw Pakistan Air Force outplay Sindh B by 8-0. Umpires Muhammad Salim Abdul Sattar and Asad Abbas supervised the match.