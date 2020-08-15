Maria, Irfan win female, male Independence Day Badminton tournament titles

Maria Khan and Irfan Ullah claimed the titles of the Swabi District Independence Day Female and Male Badminton Tournament played at Bamkhel Sports Complex

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Maria Khan and Irfan Ullah claimed the titles of the Swabi District Independence Day Female and Male Badminton Tournament played at Bamkhel sports Complex.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Topi, Mehran Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Regional Sports Officer District Swabi Muhammad Tariq Khan, players, officials and spectators were also present.

Games like Badminton, Table Tennis, and Football were part of the Independence Day celebration wherein the players from all across District Swabi took part.

In the badminton final Maria Khan defeated Fatima by 2-1 and marched into victory while Hiba beat Haya by 2-0 in the final of the Table Tennis.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Uzma Mokram Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who distributed trophies, cash prizes and certificates among the winners and runners-up players.

In the football final match, played between Swabi Football academy XI and Swabi XI in Swabi Football Academy, Swabi Football Academy XI defeated Swabi XI by 4-0.

Imtiaz, Kashif Farhan, Mir Bashar and Jaffar Shah scored one goal each.

At the end, the chief guest Additional Assistant Commissioner Topi Tehsil Mehran Khan, AAC Uzma Mokram Khan and Regional Sports Officer Swabi Muhammad Tariq Khan gave away trophies, cash prizes and certificates to the winners.