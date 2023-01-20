UrduPoint.com

Maria Khan Becomes Top Trend Over ‘historic Free Kick’ In Football Match Against SA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2023

The Twitteratis share video clip of the scene when Pakistan-American Marian Khan scored directly by free kick while leading Pakistan against Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2023) Maria Khan, who is leading Pakistan Football team, has become top trend on Twitter when she turned the tables in match against Saudi Arabia by scoring directly hitting a “free kick”.

Khan notched the tile of player of the match.

Pakistan women’s football team finished second in the Saudi Arabia 4-nation football tournament after an exciting 1-1 draw against the home side in the final match of the tournament.

The very moment of hitting free kick has gone viral on the social media and the Twitteratis are paying tribute to the young footballer who has made Pakistan proud.

US Consulate General in Dhahran also paid her tribute through a tweet by sharing a story of Maria Khan.

It tweeted, “Congrats to Pakistani American Maria Khan, fearless captain of the Pakistan Women’s National Team! “Growing up in America meant that the sporting infrastructure she had access to would only hone her talents and provide her a pathway to excellence,”.

The user loved her amazing hit by sharing the very moment of hitting the free kick.

