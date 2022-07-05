UrduPoint.com

Maria Wins All-German Clash To Reach Wimbledon Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Maria wins all-German clash to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Germany's Tatjana Maria came from behind to beat compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Germany's Tatjana Maria came from behind to beat compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 34-year-old mother of two will play either third seed Ons Jabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final.

"I have goosebumps everywhere," said Maria, who returned from maternity leave just under a year ago.

"My two little girls, it's a dream to live this with my family, to live this with my two girls. Almost one year ago I gave birth, it's crazy." She said would like to face world number two Jabeur in the semi-finals.

"It would be really nice to play her," she said. "She is part of my family, she loves my kids, she is playing with them every day.

" In only the third all-German Grand Slam quarter-final in the Open Era, Niemeier took control from the start of the match, breaking at her first opportunity and going on to win the set.

The 22-year-old then broke again at the start of the second set to take an iron grip on the match but Maria stormed back, breaking three times to level the match.

World number 97 Niemeier again drew first blood in the deciding set, breaking in the fifth game and holding serve to lead 4-2.

But Maria hit back to level at 4-4 and broke again in the 12th game to seal the victory.

The German veteran, who saved two match points in the previous round, made her Grand Slam debut in 2007 and had never progressed beyond the third round at a major before this year's Wimbledon.

Related Topics

World German Nice Lead Family From Blood Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Overhead reservoirs best solution for ensuring dri ..

Overhead reservoirs best solution for ensuring drinking water to citizens: MD WA ..

1 minute ago
 Bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1700 bags conf ..

Bids to smuggle wheat flour foiled; 1700 bags confiscated

1 minute ago
 DG PFA given additional charge of PHDA Registrar

DG PFA given additional charge of PHDA Registrar

1 minute ago
 Minister, Consul General of Turkey visit PKLI

Minister, Consul General of Turkey visit PKLI

2 minutes ago
 Flood situation to be controlled in effective way ..

Flood situation to be controlled in effective way across province: Farah Azeem

4 minutes ago
 YouTube in India bans short film highlighting HR a ..

YouTube in India bans short film highlighting HR abuses in IIOJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.