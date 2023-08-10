Open Menu

Mark Coles Steps Down As Women's Team Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan women's team has resigned due to personal reasons

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan women's team has resigned due to personal reasons.

He will not be available with the women's side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start from 1 September in Karachi.

Coles, who had previously served as head coach of the women's team from 2017 to 2019, was appointed this year in April.

The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women's side and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The replacement of Mark Coles will be announced in due course.

