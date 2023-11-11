Open Menu

Markets Reopen Today After Punjab Govt Lifted Smart Lockdown

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:24 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says that they have made the decision after consultation with the environmental experts.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) The Punjab government has lifted the smart lockdown imposed in eight selected districts of the province.

This was announced by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a message on social media platform X.

The Chief Minister said the decision has been made in view of improved air quality and reduction in environmental pollution following the recent rainfall.

Mohsin Naqvi said it has been decided with the consultation of specialists and environment department that markets and restaurants can open today.

He said the restrictions imposed due to smog will be lifted today.

However, he said, all educational institutions will remain closed till tomorrow.

