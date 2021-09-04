UrduPoint.com

Markhor Chitral, Warriors, Afghan TV & Kurram Tigers Secure Victories In PFL

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:36 PM

Markhor Chitral, Warriors, Afghan TV & Kurram Tigers secure victories in PFL

Four more matches decided when Markhor Chitral, Warriors, Afghan TV and Kurram Tigers advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals in the SEASON-4 edition of the Peshawar Football League being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Saturday

After the league round teams of Afghan TV, Charsadda Baryali, Hazara Eagles, Khurram Tigers, food Safety Strikers KP, Chitral Markhor, FC Prime Store and DG sports KP Warriors took berth into the pre-quarter-finals.

Now Afghan TV will face Charsadda Baryali in the first quarter-final, Hazara Eagles will face Kurram Tigers in the second quarter-finals, Food Safety KP Strikers will clash against Chitral Markhor and Prime Store will face DG Sports Warrior in the third and four quarter-finals.

Prominent social figure Abdul Wazir Saraf was the chief guest on the occasion along with District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseenullah, Administrator Irshad Khan and Chairman Organizing Committee and Chief Executive Youth Glam Welfare Organization Gul Haider were also present.

Under the auspices of Youth Glam Welfare Organization, 13 teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating in the Peshawar Football League. The first match between Charsadda and Prime Store ended in a goalless draw. Shiraz scored in the 27th minute while Khaliq scored in the 47th minute. The third match was played between DG Sports Warriors and Warsak FC in which DG Sports Warriors won 1-0.

The first half between the two teams was goalless. Rehman scored in the 60th minute of the second half to give his team the victory. In the fourth match, Afghan TV beat DC Swabi 1-0. Rahat scored for Afghan TV. The fifth match was played between Kurram Tigers and Chitral Darosh in which Kurram Tigers won by 12-1. Khalid and Umar scored three goals each while Hamza and Rizwan scored two goals each while Saboor and Hanif scored one goal each to make the tally 12-1. Haris Ahmad reduced the margin in the dying moments. Anwar Khan, Sarwar, Ikram and Hidayat supervised the matches while Nasruddin acted as Match Commissioner.

