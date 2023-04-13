UrduPoint.com

Markhor Ramazan Cup: Punjab Lions Suffer Huge Loss Against Rawalpindi Royals

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Royals handed a huge 124-run defeat to Punjab Lions in the 7th match of Markhor Ramazan Cup 2023 at Ayub Park National cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

Punjab Lions took the field after winning the toss. But the decision turned against them as Rawalpindi Royals set a huge total of 258 runs for five on the board in 20 overs.

Royals got going at the back of standout top-order contributions from Umzair Mumtaz (75 runs off 47 balls) and Ghammy Zardan (70 runs off 41 balls) and some middle-order and lower-order hitting from Aamir Zeb (49 runs off 19 balls), Mohammad Azhar Ali Khan (29 runs off 10 balls).

Lions' Ali Hassan and  Kazim Shah took two wickets apiece for 44 and 54 runs respectively, while Rao Daniyal grabbed one wicket for 44 runs.

Replying to that, Punjab Lions could score only 134 runs in 18.1 overs, losing their all wickets. Sajid Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets for 28 runs in his four overs. Jallat Khan picked up three victims, while Mohammad Asif took two wickets and Sohail Tenvir got one wicket. Talib Hussain (34 runs off 30 balls), Awais Zia (21 runs off 13 balls), Mohammad Muzammil Hussain (16 runs off 14 balls), and Rao Daniyal (13 runs off 18 balls were the main run-getters for Lions.

Uzair Mumtaz and Sajid Ali were jointly given the man-of-the-match award.

