Markhor, Stars, Spider And Zalmi Secure Victories

Published November 11, 2022

Markhor, Stars, Spider and Zalmi secure victories

Four more matches were decided on the fourth day of the ongoing LC Media Cricket League Season-5 here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Four more matches were decided on the fourth day of the ongoing LC Media cricket League Season-5 here at Qayyum sports Complex on Friday.

Markhor, Star, Spider and Zalmi recorded their respective matches as in the first match played on the fourth day. There was a match between PPC Markhor and PPC Green. Markhor won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 139 runs in the allotted 8 overs. Captain Yasir Ali stood out with 38 including six boundaries, Ajmal 33 with two sixes and three boundaries and Irshad 25 runs. Captain Shehzad Ahmed took three wickets and Amir took one wicket for Green. In reply, the weak team of PPC Green could score only 17 runs in the allotted overs and thus Markhor won the match by 122 runs. Captain Yasir Ali was declared man of the match for his excellent performance.

In the second match played between the teams of PPC United and PP stars wherein batting first, the United team scored 84 runs in the allotted 8 overs and Stars raced up to the target for the loss of one wicket. For PPC Stars team Ali Abbas and Asad played a key role in steering their team to nine wickets victory.

Stars reached the winning target on the fifth ball of the last over after a thrilling contest. Asad played an excellent innings of 33 runs with three towering sixes and two boundaries and Ali Abbas played an important role in the victory of their team by scoring unbeaten 44 runs with four sixes and three boundaries.

Thus the team of PPC Stars won the match by 9 wickets. Asad was adjudged man of the match for his excellent performance.

The third match was played between PPC Falcons and PPC Spider in which Spider won the toss and batted first and scored 122 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Adnan was the outstanding batsman with 52 and Naeem Babar with 21 runs. In response, the PPC Falcons team managed to score 89 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the allotted overs. Captain Waheedur Rehman was the outstanding batsman with 45 and Adil Afridi with 18 runs. Thus, PPC Spider won this match by 33 runs. Adnan was declared man of the match for his brilliant batting. In the fourth match, PPC Zalmi and PPC Lions. Lions won the toss and batted first in the allotted overs making 62 runs target, Karam made 26 runs, Asim scored 12 runs while Azam made 16 runs. Arif and Kamran took two wickets each while Zawar took one wicket.

In reply, Zalmi raced up to the target for the loss of two wickets. Hashim made 25 runs with five boundaries and Zawar made 20 runs with two boundaries and Tayyab made 16 runs. Thus Zalmi won the match by seven wickets. Wajid and Azmat took one wicket each.

