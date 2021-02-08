UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Markram, Babar And Hasan Review Pakistan’s 95-run Win That Lifted Them To 5th In ICC Rankings

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:19 PM

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-run win that lifted them to 5th in ICC rankings

Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs in the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi to seal the two-match series 2-0

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021) Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs in the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi to seal the two-match series 2-0. The win has propelled Pakistan to fifth spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the stars for Pakistan on the fifth and final day as the duo took nine wickets between them. Hasan who took five wickets in the first innings added another five to complete a 10-wicket haul in the match that earned him the player-of-the-match award.

Shaheen finished with figures of 21-6-51-4 while Yasir Shah took the tenth wicket to fall as South Africa finished at 274 all out in pursuit of the 370-run target.

Resuming their second innings on the overnight score of 127 for one, South Africa lost Rassie van der Dussen (48) in the first over of the day to a Hasan Ali in-dipper that bowled him.

Aiden Markram completed his century on the final ball before lunch, his dismissal for 108 (243 balls, 13 fours, three sixes) triggered a sensational collapse as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of 33 runs to hand Pakistan a comprehensive victory.

Mohammad Rizwan was declared player-of-the-series.

At the end of the match, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Hasan Ali while from South Africa Aiden Markram and Mark Boucher held online virtual media conferences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century World ICC Rawalpindi Van South Africa Yasir Shah Babar Azam Hasan Ali Afridi Media All From

Recent Stories

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

3 minutes ago

Ominous Djokovic crushes Chardy in Australian Open ..

5 minutes ago

Dutch snow keeps some Covid sites, schools closed

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minis ..

20 minutes ago

Spanish factories post worst slump since 2009

6 minutes ago

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.