Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-run win that lifted them to 5th in ICC rankings

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021) Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs in the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi to seal the two-match series 2-0. The win has propelled Pakistan to fifth spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the stars for Pakistan on the fifth and final day as the duo took nine wickets between them. Hasan who took five wickets in the first innings added another five to complete a 10-wicket haul in the match that earned him the player-of-the-match award.

Shaheen finished with figures of 21-6-51-4 while Yasir Shah took the tenth wicket to fall as South Africa finished at 274 all out in pursuit of the 370-run target.

Resuming their second innings on the overnight score of 127 for one, South Africa lost Rassie van der Dussen (48) in the first over of the day to a Hasan Ali in-dipper that bowled him.

Aiden Markram completed his century on the final ball before lunch, his dismissal for 108 (243 balls, 13 fours, three sixes) triggered a sensational collapse as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of 33 runs to hand Pakistan a comprehensive victory.

Mohammad Rizwan was declared player-of-the-series.

At the end of the match, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Hasan Ali while from South Africa Aiden Markram and Mark Boucher held online virtual media conferences.