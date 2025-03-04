Markram Doubtful Starter For South Africa Against New Zealand
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Star South African all-rounder Aiden Markram is a doubtful starter due to injury concerns for the all-important second semi-final of the ICC Champions at the Gaddafi stadium on Wednesday (tomorrow)
South African ODI captain Temba Bavuma, in the pre-match press conference at the Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday evening, told journalists that Markram will undergo a fitness test during the practice session at the Gaddafi stadium, adding that travelling reserve George Linde will replace him in the squad if Markram did not pass the fitness test.
On the New Zealand squad, Bavuma said that New Zealand are a formidable team with a disciplined bowling attack.
On Williamson’s bac-to-back centuries against the Proteas, Bavuma said ‘Williamson has been a thorn and we have definite plans against him,’ adding that it was important to contain Kane Williamson.
The South African captain, however, expressed great admiration for the New Zealand team, adding that the Kiwis had a good bowling attack and they were more familiar with the conditions in Lahore as they won the tri-nation series recently. He said New Zealand only lost against India in the Champions Trophy group stage.
“We are going play our best cricket in the semi-final against New Zealand tomorrow”, Bavuma said.
Earlier, New Zealand and South African teams had separate practice session at the Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday afternoon and evening respectively.
