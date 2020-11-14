Marlins make history as Ng named first woman GM

The Miami Marlins named long-serving baseball executive Kim Ng as general manager on Friday, the first woman in the history of major North American sports to be appointed to a GM job

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Miami Marlins named long-serving baseball executive Kim Ng as general manager on Friday, the first woman in the history of major North American sports to be appointed to a GM job.

The 51-year-old Ng previously worked as an assistant GM of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees before joining Major League Baseball as vice president of baseball operations in 2011.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement.

"This challenge is one I don't take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.

"My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.

" Ng's landmark appointment makes her the first woman ever to be made general manager of a Major League Baseball franchise, or of any major US sports team.

Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter said Ng's appointment would bring "a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience" to the franchise.

"Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success," Jeter said.

"Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community."Ng takes over the Marlins role from Michael Hill, who was released after the 2020 season.

The Marlins reached baseball's playoffs this season for the first time since 2003, a feat that earned Don Mattingly National League Manager of the Year honours earlier this week.