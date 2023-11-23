Open Menu

Marlon Samuels Banned For Six Years For Breaching Anti-corruption Code

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release on Thursday

Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year of the following four offences such as 1) Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefits that were made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute; 2) Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more; 3) Article 2.

4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation; 4) Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

The ban takes effect from November 11, 2023.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – HR and Integrity Unit, said: “Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

“Though he is retired now, Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules.”

