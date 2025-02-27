Marnus Labuschagne Says Australia Are Ready For Afghanistan Challenge
Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that the Australian team, irrespective of being old or young, is ready to take the Afghanistan challenge.
Addressing pre-match press conference on a rainy day at the Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday, he said the young and senior players have equal responsibility to deliver in the crunch match of the group stage against Afghanistan, adding that Josh Inglis and Alex Cary played superb knocks against England to win a game for Australia.
The Australian team had to practice at the indoor facility of the National Cricket academy (NCA), Gaddafi stadium as it rained heavily in the noon in Lahore and the soggy outfield made the practice impossible. Australia will face off Afghanistan in the last match of the group stage and win is a must for both the teams to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
On the preparations, he said the team had little opportunity to practice since the match against South Africa was washed out due to inclement weather in Rawalpindi while they were forced to practice indoors in Lahore as well.
He dismissed the idea of Afghanistan being underdogs, saying he was not a cricket pundit, adding that Afghanistan is a good team and they will do their best whether Australia bowl first or bat.
Labuschagne said that Afghanistan has good spin bowling tri in Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Nabi, adding that the team also in good batting form.
On women being deprived of playing cricket in Afghanistan and Australia boycotting a series against Afghanistan, Labuschagne said It was an ICC tournament and they were committed to play all teams, He said their focus was the Friday game and to win it.
