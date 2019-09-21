UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez And Quartararo Cat-and-mouse Act Hits Aragon Front Row

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:56 PM

Marquez and Quartararo cat-and-mouse act hits Aragon front row

Marc Marquez is a red-hot favourite to win the Aragon MotoGP after roaring to pole position for his home Grand Prix on Saturday where the Spaniard will renew his struggle with French tyro Fabio Quartararo on the front row, with Maverick Vinales third

Alcaiz, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Marc Marquez is a red-hot favourite to win the Aragon MotoGP after roaring to pole position for his home Grand Prix on Saturday where the Spaniard will renew his struggle with French tyro Fabio Quartararo on the front row, with Maverick Vinales third.

Reigning world champion Marquez has won at Aragon for the past three seasons and the 26-year-old set a blistering pace in qualifying before taking pole, 0.327sec ahead of Quartararo.

Last week, Marquez ghosted along just behind Quartararo for 18 laps at the San Marino GP before finally springing past the Yamaha youngster on the last lap to clinch a captivating win.

It was his seventh victory of the season and Marquez explained he had been determined not to come second again after being pipped on the line in the previous two races at Silverstone and the Dutch GP.

On Sunday, fans at the 5.077km Aragon circuit, just 160km from Honda rider Marquez's hometown Cervera, can anticipate another mouth-watering duel between the pair.

"Fabio is ready to win a race and, starting next year, fight for the championship," Marquez said after last week's race.

Quartararo said he was surprised by his last-ditch qualification for the front row.

"Honestly I did not expect to set this lap time. I was on the limit everywhere and I said okay this lap is really important to be on the front row so I said either I crash or I am in the front row," he said of his time on the damp track.

Dauntingly, while Quartararo left it all out there Marquez suggested he himself had held back.

"I said let's do a good lap, but also you need to control the risks. I feel really good. I feel much better than in Misano for example." Also on the front row is in-form Spaniard Vinales, who started San Marino on pole and came third.

In the current world standings, Marquez leads Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati by 93 points with six races left to run. The off-colour Italian however placed 10th in qualifying on his Ducati on Saturday.

Qualifying times1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1min 47.009sec, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) at 0.327sec, 3. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.463, 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.649, 5. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.724, 6. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 1.006, 7. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 1.313, 8. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.363, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.449, 10. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 1.599

Related Topics

World Honda San Marino Sunday All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

55 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

1 hour ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.