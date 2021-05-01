Marquez crashes heavily again at Jerez

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Six-time world champion Marc Marquez escaped "major injury" after a high speed crash in Spanish MotoGP practice at Jerez on Saturday.

The Honda rider fell heavily in the third practice session at the circuit where last year he broke his right arm to end his 2020 campaign.

Marquez made his comeback after nine months out and multiple bouts of surgery at the Portuguese MotoGP last month.

Admitting to a "lack of strength" as he struggled in Friday practice he lost control of his bike at 180kmh at turn seven, sliding across gravel on his left arm and into a barrier.

Clearly shaken he managed to walk away and returned to the pits on a scooter.

After a medical check-up his Honda team reported the 28-year-old had "no major injuries suffering only a contusion".