UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez Crashes Heavily Again At Jerez

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Marquez crashes heavily again at Jerez

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Six-time world champion Marc Marquez escaped "major injury" after a high speed crash in Spanish MotoGP practice at Jerez on Saturday.

The Honda rider fell heavily in the third practice session at the circuit where last year he broke his right arm to end his 2020 campaign.

Marquez made his comeback after nine months out and multiple bouts of surgery at the Portuguese MotoGP last month.

Admitting to a "lack of strength" as he struggled in Friday practice he lost control of his bike at 180kmh at turn seven, sliding across gravel on his left arm and into a barrier.

Clearly shaken he managed to walk away and returned to the pits on a scooter.

After a medical check-up his Honda team reported the 28-year-old had "no major injuries suffering only a contusion".

Related Topics

World Honda 2020 Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Diplomats, friends and colleagues mourn death Nade ..

3 minutes ago

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

35 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

42 minutes ago

Lin bids to make history in Women's World Champion ..

18 seconds ago

S. Korea's export soars 41.1 pct in April

1 minute ago

Portugal reopens border, eases virus measures

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.