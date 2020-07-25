UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez Drops Out Of Andalucia MotoGP Qualifying

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:37 PM

Marquez drops out of Andalucia MotoGP qualifying

World champion Marc Marquez struggled on his remarkable return Saturday four days after surgery at the Andalucia MotoGP ended when he climbed off his bike at the start of the first qualifying session

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :World champion Marc Marquez struggled on his remarkable return Saturday four days after surgery at the Andalucia MotoGP ended when he climbed off his bike at the start of the first qualifying session.

The 27-year-old Honda star could still compete in Sunday's race but without a qualifying time only if he started on the back row of the grid.

Marquez suffered a broken arm in a heavy crash in last Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix opener, also at Jerez. Despite surgery on Tuesday he was declared fit to race on Thursday.

He sat out Friday's two opening sessions but returned to the track on Saturday morning for the third practice session managing only the 20th best time, 1.3sec behind Yamaha's Maverick Vinales who had broken Fabio Quartararo's circuit record set last weekend.

As the second practice session progressed, Marquez began to struggle to hold the line on corners, frequently slowing and swinging wide. Unusually, he rode back into the pit lane a few minutes before the end of the session.

Because he had failed to record one of the top 10 times, Marquez did not have a bye for the first qualifying session. He started but returned to the pits without posting a time, climbed off his bike and walked out of the garage.

A bad qualifying session for the Marquez family ended with younger brother Alex heading for a medical examination after crashing his bike.

Takaaki Nakagami on a satellite Honda recorded the fastest time in the final practice, 1 minute 37.54sec.

Related Topics

World Honda Sunday Family Best Top Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

50 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority launches Young Economist P ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives a phone call from Pre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.