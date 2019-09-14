UrduPoint.com
Marquez Fastest Despite Crash In San Marino Practice

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

World champion Marc Marquez took a tumble but still topped the fourth and final free practice session ahead of qualifying later Saturday for the San Marino Grand Prix

Spaniard Marques clocked 1min 33.265sec despite his spectacular tumble at the Misano circuit, near Rimini on Italy's Adriatic coast.

Spaniard Marques clocked 1min 33.265sec despite his spectacular tumble at the Misano circuit, near Rimini on Italy's Adriatic coast.

The daredevil Marquez showed great pluck picking himself up and rushing to get back on his bike, apparently unhurt.

Behind the Honda rider were three Yamahas -- Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

Spaniard Alex Rins was fifth fastest on a Suzuki, with local hero Valentino Rossi sixth for Yahama, and Ducati's Andrea Adovizioso eighth.

Runaway championship leader Marquez has won five times in Misano and twice in the MotoGP category in 2015 and 2017.

The Honda driver has a 78-point advantage on Italian Dovizioso in the world championship standings as he closes in on a sixth world title.

The 26-year-old was frustrated in the last two races being pipped on the line by Rins at Silverstone and Dovizioso in Austria.

