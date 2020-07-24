UrduPoint.com
Marquez 'fit To Ride' 48 Hours After Broken Arm Surgery

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:04 AM

Marquez 'fit to ride' 48 hours after broken arm surgery

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will unexpectedly compete in this weekend's Andalucia Grand Prix after passing a medical check-up on Thursday just 48 hours after he underwent surgery on a broken arm

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will unexpectedly compete in this weekend's Andalucia Grand Prix after passing a medical check-up on Thursday just 48 hours after he underwent surgery on a broken arm.

The Spaniard's astonishing feat in defying medical odds which had forecast his earliest return as next month was announced by his Honda team.

"Fit to ride," Honda tweeted, alongside a photo of the Spaniard giving the thumbs up riding pillion on a scooter after his medical at the Jerez circuit.

The six-time elite world champion was not expected to recover in time until the Czech Grand Prix in August.

But the 27-year-old's single-mindedness in wanting to deny his rivals a chance to steal an early march in the coronavirus-shortened season's title race looks to have paid off.

Although Honda later said his prospects of being on Sunday's grid would hinge on how he came through Saturday's practices and qualifying.

"Originally, clearly Honda's position was not to run at this race and try to run in Brno," said Honda boss Alberto Puig.

"But after what we saw and heard from Marc and the doctors, who declared him fit, we came to an understanding.

"He will try on Saturday and depending on how he is feeling he will try to race but we asked him to check on Saturday first to really understand if he's capable of doing the distance."Puig added that "from last Sunday to today things have gone very quickly and frankly we are surprised".

