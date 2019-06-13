UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez Hopes Home Comforts Can Bolster World Championship Lead

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:46 PM

Marquez hopes home comforts can bolster world championship lead

Spain's Marc Marquez will try to end his drought at the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his lead in the world championship by winning his home race on the 70th anniversary of MotoGP

Montmel, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Spain's Marc Marquez will try to end his drought at the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his lead in the world championship by winning his home race on the 70th anniversary of MotoGP.

Marquez was beaten by Ducati's Danilo Petrucci in the previous round in Mugello earlier this month but still managed to stretch his advantage at the top of the standings.

The Honda rider sits 12 points ahead of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, also of Ducati, 27 in front of Suzuki's Alex Rins and 33 above Petrucci.

But, despite being born in Cervera in central Catalonia, Marquez has only once won his local race in MotoGP, in 2014.

"There is always a little more excitement when the Grand Prix comes home," said Marquez, a five-time MotoGP world champion since 2013.

"The bike and I are in a very good position, I have been able to rest since the last race and I'm back to full strength.

" Marquez is far from the only rider wanting to capitalise on home comforts.

Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) is also from Catalonia and Rins is from Barcelona, while the brothers Pol and Aleix Espargaro (KTM and Aprilia respectively) were born in Granollers, near the circuit of Montmelo.

They will be competing with the Italian contingent of Ducati, who have claimed victory in this event for the last two years, as well as Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, who won in 2017.

"We are going through a crucial phase of the season and we must continue scoring as many points as possible," said Dovizioso, twice a runner-up in the world championship.

The competition also celebrates 70 years this weekend since its first race, the Tourist Trophy of the Isle of Man. It was held on June 13, 1949 and won by Britain's Freddie Frith.

Related Topics

World Drought Honda Man Barcelona Lead Turkish Lira June Sunday 2017 Event From Suzuki Top Race

Recent Stories

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

42 seconds ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking revolutionary steps in health sector; ..

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather to grip country 13 June 2019

1 minute ago

Zverev stunned by Brown in grass-court opener

2 minutes ago

Trump Names Domestic Policy Adviser Eric Ueland as ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.