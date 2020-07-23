UrduPoint.com
Marquez Hoping To Ride In Andalucia Five Days After Surgery

Thu 23rd July 2020

Marquez hoping to ride in Andalucia five days after surgery

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will undergo a medical check-up on Thursday to determine whether he is fit enough to line up in Sunday's Andalucia Grand Prix a mere five days after surgery on a broken arm

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will undergo a medical check-up on Thursday to determine whether he is fit enough to line up in Sunday's Andalucia Grand Prix a mere five days after surgery on a broken arm.

The Spaniard's astonishing bid to defy medical odds was announced by his team Honda.

"After a successful operation on Tuesday, @MarcMarquez93 is heading back to Jerez", the team tweeted early Thursday morning.

The sport's official website motogp.com confirmed the 27-year-old six-time MotoGP world champion was attempting to ride just one week after crashing in the season-opening race, at Jerez.

He fell heavily after losing control of his bike and sliding across gravel in last Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, in Jerez.

Marquez was taken away from the track in an ambulance.

The surgery was carried out in a hospital in Barcelona where he had a titanium plate into his right arm.

"His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon," the team announced at the time.

