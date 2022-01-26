Marquez sights set on Sepang after double vision cured

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will take part in next week's pre-season testing in Sepang after recovering from double vision, his Honda team announced on Wednesday

The 28-year-old Spaniard had been suffering from diplopia since an off-road training crash at the end of October.

He then missed the final two rounds of the season and the Jerez test session in December.

He was given the green light for the Malaysia tests on February 5-6 after riding first on a motorcross track then at the MotoGP circuits in Portimao and Aragon.

A medical check-up last week confirmed the treatment "a complete success" with Marquez "now in a suitable condition to ride a MotoGP bike".

Marquez missed the entire 2020 season and the first few races of 2021 due to a serious injury to his right arm sustained in a race crash.

Despite continued weakness in the arm, he won three races to finish seventh in the world championship last year.

After Sepang, Marquez will head to Indonesia for more testing before the 2022 season gets underway in Qatar on March 6.