UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez To Return From Injury At Portuguese MotoGP

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Marquez to return from injury at Portuguese MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he has finally recovered from the injuries that wiped out all of last season and will return at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday week

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he has finally recovered from the injuries that wiped out all of last season and will return at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday week.

"See you in Portimao next week," Honda's Spanish rider posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Marquez fractured his right arm when he fell in the first Grand Prix of last season, an injury that required three bouts of surgery, the last in December.

He returned to training at the beginning of February but was unable to line up for the first two races of the season in Qatar.

"These last nine months have been difficult, with moments of uncertainty, ups and downs. But I am now ready to once again get back to what I love doing!"His Honda team confirmed their star rider was at last ready to ride.

"Marquez can resume competition, taking into account the reasonable risk associated with this sporting activity," Honda confirmed.

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Portimao February December Sunday All From Allied Rental Modarba Instagram Love

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring ..

1 minute ago

China's Tibet sees soaring retail sales in Jan.-Fe ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's jobless rate down to 7.5 pct in March

2 minutes ago

Ireland’s two-match T20Is series against Pakista ..

17 minutes ago

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt ..

17 minutes ago

Two dead whales wash up on Bangladesh beach

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.