Marquez Top On Wet Aragon MotoGP Track

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:18 PM

Marquez top on wet Aragon MotoGP track

Hot favourite Marc Marquez remains top of the qualifying by a wide margin for his 'home' MotoGP Saturday as a humid track at Aragon made racing treacherous

Alcaiz, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Hot favourite Marc Marquez remains top of the qualifying by a wide margin for his 'home' MotoGP Saturday as a humid track at Aragon made racing treacherous.

The 5.077km Aragon circuit has always smiled on Honda rider Marquez who has won on this track, just 160km from his hometown Cervera, the last three seasons.

The 26-year-old set a blistering pace Friday and under darkened skies Saturday Suzuki's Alex Rins was fastest ahead of Spain's Maverick Vinales of Yamaha, though neither of them could top Marquez in the combined times of the three sessions so far.

Marquez leads Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati by 93 points with six races left to run. The Italian only had the eighth best combined time in the first two practice sessions.

The riders with the ten fastest times in the first three free practice sessions participate directly in Saturday's qualifying session (Q2), which determines the order of the top 12 places on the starting grid for the race on Sunday at 13:00 local time (1100 GMT).

The other drivers must participate in a preliminary qualifying session (Q1) and the best two times are drafted for Q2.

Combined times after three sessions:1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda): 1min 46.869sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) at 1.145sec, 3. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 1.202, 4. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.248, 5. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 1.523, 6. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 1.573, 7. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 1.581, 8. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 1.608, 9. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.772, 10. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1.835.

