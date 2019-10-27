Marquez wins Australia MotoGP as Vinales crashes on last lap

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :World champion Marc Marquez secured his 11th victory of the season at the Australian MotoGP after fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales crashed on the last lap.

Yamaha rider Vinales was leading for most of the race until Honda's Marquez darted past him in the dying stages.

In desperate bid to retake the lead on the final lap, Vinales skidded out to hand Marquez his fifth win in a row.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow came second with Australian Jack Miller third.