UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marquez Wins Australia MotoGP As Vinales Crashes On Last Lap

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Marquez wins Australia MotoGP as Vinales crashes on last lap

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :World champion Marc Marquez secured his 11th victory of the season at the Australian MotoGP after fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales crashed on the last lap.

Yamaha rider Vinales was leading for most of the race until Honda's Marquez darted past him in the dying stages.

In desperate bid to retake the lead on the final lap, Vinales skidded out to hand Marquez his fifth win in a row.

Britain's Cal Crutchlow came second with Australian Jack Miller third.

Related Topics

World Honda Lead Race

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

10 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

11 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

11 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.