UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marseille Hire Spaniard Longoria As Sports Director

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Marseille hire Spaniard Longoria as sports director

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Marseille on Sunday confirmed that they have hired 33-year-old Spaniard Pablo Longoria as deputy general manager in charge of football.

Despite his youth, Longoria has worked at Newcastle, Huelva, Juventus, Sassuolo, Atalanta and most recently Valencia, where he was director of football until September, 2019.

He "will oversee the entire sports sector, from the first team to the training centre", while also being in charge of recruitment, the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

The previous sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta left Marseille in May.

The club said Longoria's appointment and the hiring of Hugues Ouvrard as "head of business", marked the start of the "second phase of its development" under American owner Frank McCourt.

The club said it intends to develop its "player trading" with a view to generating revenue by buying and then reselling players.

Related Topics

Football Sports Business Newcastle Marseille Huelva Valencia May September Sunday 2019 From Juventus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.99 million, d ..

29 minutes ago

Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in th ..

29 minutes ago

RTA uses big data to monitor physical distancing o ..

44 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

44 minutes ago

Emirates Post introduces digital location manageme ..

59 minutes ago

Municipality of Abu Dhabi City distributes Eid clo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.