Marseille Keeper Mandanda Signs New Contract

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda on Wednesday signed a new contract extending his stay at the Ligue 1 club he first joined in 2007 for a further three seasons.

The 35-year-old France international has turned out a record 549 times for last season's league runners-up.

Mandanda moved to the Stade Velodrome from second division Le Havre 23 years ago and has remained a faithful son of Marseille ever since aside from the 2016/17 season at Crystal Palace.

"On August 25, 2007, Steve Mandanda played his first match for OM against Caen.

On August 26, 13 years and one day later, the emblematic keeper has extended his contract for three extra seasons," Marseille announced in a statement.

It recalled how the inexperienced Kinshasa-born Mandanda was thrust into the Marseille first team spotlight almost immediately to replace then first choice keeper Cedric Carrasso, "taking his place in goal, only to almost never give it up".

Mandanda has helped the club to the 2010 title, three League Cups and the 2018 Europa League final, the same year he acted as number two to Hugo Lloris as France won the World Cup in Russia.

More Stories From Sports

