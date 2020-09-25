Marseille sign Brazilian teen Luis Henrique from Botafogo

Marseille announced the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian attacker Luis Henrique from Botafogo on Friday in a deal reportedly worth up to 12 million euros ($14 million)

Coach Andre Villas-Boas called the teenager a "pure talent" he intends to refine while sporting director Pablo Longoria said Henrique was a "player of great talent and of the future".

He is believed to have penned a five-year contract and becomes Marseille's fourth recruit of the transfer window after Pape Gueye, Leonardi Balerdi and Yuto Nagatomo.

