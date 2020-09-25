UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marseille Sign Brazilian Teen Luis Henrique From Botafogo

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Marseille sign Brazilian teen Luis Henrique from Botafogo

Marseille announced the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian attacker Luis Henrique from Botafogo on Friday in a deal reportedly worth up to 12 million euros ($14 million)

Marseille (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Marseille announced the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian attacker Luis Henrique from Botafogo on Friday in a deal reportedly worth up to 12 million Euros ($14 million).

Coach Andre Villas-Boas called the teenager a "pure talent" he intends to refine while sporting director Pablo Longoria said Henrique was a "player of great talent and of the future".

He is believed to have penned a five-year contract and becomes Marseille's fourth recruit of the transfer window after Pape Gueye, Leonardi Balerdi and Yuto Nagatomo.

eba/mw/pb

Related Topics

Marseille From Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.22 a barrel T ..

11 minutes ago

Mahira Khan discloses why she loves her character ..

34 minutes ago

Putin Invites US to Develop Agreement to Prevent C ..

1 minute ago

Putin Invites US to Exchange Pledges on Non-Interf ..

1 minute ago

Poland sees record spike in coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

Petroleum Division to float tenders for 27 new E&P ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.