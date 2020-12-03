Martial art player achieves Guinness World Record

A martial art player from Dera Ismail Khan has achieved Guinness World Record by exhibiting maximum numbers of knee strikes in one minute time

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A martial art player from Dera Ismail Khan has achieved Guinness World Record by exhibiting maximum numbers of knee strikes in one minute time.

According to media report, martial art player, Muhammad Awais conducted 114 knee strikes in one minute breaking the earlier record of 111 knee strikes.

The administration of Guinness Word Record approved the title for Muhammad Awais through an email memo.

Muhammad Awais broke the record of his own martial art teacher, Irfan Mehsud of 111 knee strikes in one minute. Irfan Mehsud held 38 Guinness World Records in his name.

Earlier, two martial art students of Irfan Mehsud had also registered their Names in Guinness World Records.